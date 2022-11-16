Like any good mother, Elon Musk's mother is coming to her "genius" son's defense and asking people to be nicer to him.

Maye Musk, 74, sat down with BBC in episode three of The Elon Musk Show to talk about her son's desire to help humanity through his companies, SpaceX, Tesla, and now Twitter.

"I'm happy to say that SpaceX and Tesla are in the hands of my brilliant son, well genius, son," Musk said.

Musk said she believed her son with a genius since he was a toddler.

She added that while "we admire him for that, we don't want to be him because with those companies he gets a lot of hate."

Elon's mother went on the implore people, especially those in the media, to "stop being mean to him."

When Elon submitted his bid to acquire Twitter earlier this year, people online criticized him harshly. Since obtaining the platform in October, that criticism has not let up.

Even after asking people to be nice to her son, people still mocked Elon.

Although at this point it seems Elon may be familiar with the hate and know how to handle it. He often jokes about criticism.

Despite this backlash, Musk remains loyal to her son.

Earlier this year she called out a Twitter account for mocking her son, she attended the Met Gala with Elon, and puts her son in his place when he steps out of line.

