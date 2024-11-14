More than 1,500 games have been rated on wild 'woke detector'

An online group has firmly brought the culture war of 'woke' and 'anti-woke' into video games as more than 1,500 titles have been rated on an absolutely wild 'woke detector' Excel spreadsheet.

And that's not the worst part - more than half of them listed are 'not recommended' because they contain details and features that are considered woke.

What a world we live in... What happened to just being able to enjoygames? That's what they're there for after all, right?

A public document called 'Woke Content Detector's Curated List of Games' has been put together by two Steam communities called Woke Content Detector and RPGHQ.

More than 1,500 titles have been rated as 'recommended', 'informational' and 'not recommended'.

'Recommended' means the titles contains no woke content, 'informational' means there is subtle messaging and 'not recommended' content means the title includes content deemed to be woke, such as pro-LGBTQ+ messaging, pro-DEI content and anti-gun features as examples.

Transgender character Sirona Ryan at The Three Broomsticks in Hogwarts Legacy Dan Allen Gaming, YouTube

At the time of writing, 403 titles in the document are 'recommended', 323 are 'informational' and a staggering 824 games are rated 'not recommended' with some hugely successful titles in there.

There were corners of the internet that were up in arms because a transgender character in Sirona Ryan was included in Hogwarts Legacy when it released in February 2023.

Unsurprisingly, the proverbial 'Woke Content Detector's Curated List of Games' does not recommend it, saying: "Contains overtly pro-LGBTQ+ messaging. Contains overtly pro-DEI messaging. 1800's Scotland somehow has diverse LGBTQ+ characters. Uses body type instead of biological sex."

This is sadly just one example of hundreds and hundreds with each one having a similar format.

None of the recent Call of Duty titles are recommended because of emblems containing pride flags, Forza Horizon 5 isn't either because the pronouns they/them can be chosen and Bully: Scholarship Edition must have caused repulsion among those who made this wretched list because players can get an achievement for kissing other boys with the lead male character.

Video games are for absolutely everyone and an entitled select few should not hold any influence when it comes to so-called 'recommending' games on if they have content deemed woke.

Do us all a favour - get over it and just enjoy playing.

