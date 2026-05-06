Ubisoft slams new Assassin's Creed project 'leak' - but leaker hits back

Ubisoft has been involved in back and forth with a leaker who shared what they claim to be a screenshot from the upcoming Assassin's Creed Invictus project.

Assassin's Creed Invictus is an upcoming multiplayer game from Ubisoft in the Assassin's Creed universe.

Renowned Ubisoft and Assassin's Creed leaker j0nathan recently said there were some "tests" for the game and he "was told it was really f****** awful".

j0nathan then posted what's claimed to be a "first" image from the game, adding: "A big part of the game isn't textured yet, so don't be surprised by the big gray blocks - it's really just to give you a glimpse of what the game looks like right now."

And Ubisoft hit back at this in the comments.

The official Assassin's Creed account replied: "Nice try... This might have started as an image from our private test but it's been heavily altered (most probably with AI). Not great to spread misinformation. 👎

"For those genuinely curious about the project: we'll share more when the time is right!"

And j0nathan hit back at this, posting what he says is the original screenshot without the slight alterations.

He followed that up with another post that said: "They can't own up to their s****y game at all 😂 I used AI to remove the watermark and improve the image quality, that's all 🥹

"Oh and I changed the character's costume colours too (it's white by default)," j0nathan added. "But the game looks 99.99 per cent like the screenshot, sorry guys 🥹"

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