GTA 6 LIVE: $80 price demand made by Bank of America

Bank of America has demanded that GTA 6 should be priced at $80 to "raise the price point for the entire industry".

The last announcements about the game came in February when Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI's release date is on track for 19 November, with marketing to begin in Summer and physical editions confirmed at launch.



GTA 6 is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track leaks, rumours, trailers, pre-order updates and gameplay reveals.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions.

GTA 6 $80 price demand made by Bank of America A Bank of America analyst has demanded that GTA 6 should be priced at $80 to "raise the price point for the entire industry". There has been lots of speculation about how much GTA 6 will cost with claims the game could stay at the industry standard $70 for a AAA game or even be raised to as much as $100 given the level of interest in it. Nintendo has been the only company so far to raise the price of a big title, with Mario Kart World costing $80, but others have not yet made the jump despite having plans to do so (The Outer Worlds 2 was going to be Xbox's first $80 game but pressure from gamers forced the company to revisit this and bring the price down). Speaking at the new IICON Video Game Conference in Las Vegas, Bank of America's Omar Dessouky said GTA 6 should make the jump up to $80. He said (via SeekingAlpha): "We also heard from attendees that the industry, which is perceived as struggling, would have difficulty selling games for $80 if GTA 6 came out at $70. "We think it’s in Take-Two's self-interest, as a publisher and partner to many developers, to raise the price point for the entire industry." However at the same event, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted GTA 6 may not have a lofty price tag. "Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery," he said. "We look at 'how do we deliver something amazing and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable'." The price of GTA 6 has not yet been officially confirmed.

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