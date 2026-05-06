Trump’s putting display for children visiting the White House backfires

Donald Trump likes to golf, we know that much. However, he might want to spend a bit of time practicing on the putting green after his most recent display in front of the media.

Trump spent Tuesday (5 May) at a White House ceremony reviving the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, joined by the likes of golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Player and a group of children.

The day was full of slightly strange moments, including DeChambeau and Player having a push-up contest and Trump describing Iranian snipers shooting protesters in detail while surrounded by kids.

One of the most eye-catching moments, though, came when Trump was on the White House lawn giving a putting display for the children – which backfired, somewhat.

Footage shared on social media shows Trump attempting to show off his skills. However, the clip shows him missing every putt, before giving up.

There’s no doubt he’s a decent player and that he spends a lot of time playing – according to tracking website Donald Trump Golf Tracker , he has golfed 106 days out of 472 days since returning to office.

There are some who dispute his handicap, too, as well as sharing stories about him bending the rules on the golf course .

However, his putting has been exposed as a weakness in his game before, which is something this clip seems to show.

The footage sparked reaction online. Commentator Ron Filipkowski wrote: "At the WH physical fitness event today, Trump takes the kids outside to demonstrate his athletic ability with a little putting display. He misses every putt before giving up."

Another said: "Trump attempts to demonstrate his athletic prowess at the Presidential Fitness Day event, but misses a simple putt 3 times before giving up."

One more wrote: “Trump attempts to demonstrate his athletic prowess. Trump is certainly no athlete. Can't even sink a putt unless he gets three tries to do so.”



“@realDonaldTrump gives himself putts inside 10 feet and then brags about his handicap,” another user said.



Why not read…



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.