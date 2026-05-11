Donald Trump Jr’s Iran war post proves there’s always a tweet

With the Trump family posting online as frequently as they do, it’s likely that at least one of their old tweets may not have aged well over time. It’s certainly happened with US president Donald Trump, as past posts about winning and losing, gas prices, and government shutdowns have all come back to haunt him.

Now, it’s the turn of Donald Trump Jr to be reminded of comments he made years ago, as his father continues to wage war on Iran.

Back in April 2024, Trump Jr wrote: “Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran?

“Times like these should make us realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve.”

On Sunday, Trump Sr took to his Truth Social platform to slam Iran’s response to US proposals to end the war as “totally unacceptable”.

The next day, a spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, said Iran is “demanding an end to the war, lifting the (US) blockade and piracy, and releasing Iranian assets that have been unjustly frozen in banks due to US pressure”.

Lawyer Robert Barnes was among those who reshared Trump Jr’s tweet in recent days, writing: “Indeed. Where is that Trump now?”

“Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr…..This you,” asked conservative journalist Breck Worsham:

Progressive political commentator Alex Cole simply tweeted: “Yikes”:

And even an account named ‘Aged Like Milk’ reposted the tweet:

Oh dear.

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