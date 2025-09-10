Another day, another Battlefield Labs leak... This time, it's one about a returning gameplay feature to Battlefield 6 which has been spotted and posted online - and gamers are absolutely loving it.

Battlefield Labs is Electronic Arts' (EA) extensive playtesting programme for Battlefield 6 ahead of its release next month. It started up in February and recently reopened following the conclusion of the open beta last month.



Although those who play Battlefield Labs have to agree to not share any details or gameplay from it, leaks from these sessions have been widespread.

And another one has been posted in the Battlefield Subreddit - this time about mud and blood on guns.

A Redditor posted a short clip which shows their soldier's gun getting covered in mud while in cover near a muddy mound against gunfire.

This is something that has appeared in previous Battlefield games but was omitted in Battlefield 2042. Although it's a relatively small feature, this level of detail helps to add a sense of immersion and realism.

In the comments, another user spotted that blood gets splattered onto the gun if their soldier is shot.

And this level of detail is going down well in the comments.

One said: "I thought this was a Battlefield 1 clip before I looked closely, god it does seem they doing some good work."

"Battlefield 5 perfected this," another added.

A third mused: "This is what modern war looks like. So tired of the every modern war game just being fire fights in pristine urban settings. In the case of all out war, all environments are turned into rubble and mud."

"It's the small bits of detail like this that I LOVE," commented a fourth.

And a fifth said: "Such a cool visual effect that also adds immersion. Love it!"

Battlefield 6 releases on 10 October on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store and EA App.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.