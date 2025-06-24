Latest Battlefield 6 leak reveals what operators will look like - and it's refreshing

Leaks of the new Battlefield game, widely referred to online as Battlefield 6, keep coming thick and fast with the latest offering a glimpse at what the operators may look like at launch - and it's incredibly refreshing.



Modern day shooters have all kinds of crossovers and bundles aiming to tempt gamers to spend more of their cash on extra in-game cosmetics.

But it appears Electronic Arts (EA) is going for more of a simple, traditional approach when it comes to the operators and skins in Battlefield 6 - to start with at least.

As spotted by Insider Gaming via leaker MP1st, a social media post revealed the operators will start off how players would expect soldiers to traditionally appear in terms of their uniforms.

This isn't to say that crossover skins will not be introduced over time - Battlefield 2042 for example keeps introducing new ones with the latest one being a Mass Effect crossover.

However these are nowhere near as outlandish as some skins found in other multiplayer shooters...

To be clear, none of this has been confirmed by EA.

Elsewhere from indy100, anotherBattlefield 6 leak reveals a first look at the single player campaign and the leaks were recently given the ultimate compliment by a former series producer.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.