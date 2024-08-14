Some Battlefield fans have already been left less than impressed with what they've heard about the upcoming new title and the latest development has left players collectively groaning yet again.

Electronic Arts (EA) confirmed it is working on a new Battlefield game after announcing Season Seven of Battlefield 2042 would be its last when it started in April.

A number of players have gone back to playing previous titles such as Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 instead of the latest - a number of older, classic titles are shutting down for good later this year.

During an earnings call in May, it was confirmed the new Battlefield game will be another live service title which fans were skeptical about.

A new job listing from EA is for a Senior Environment Artist to work on the new entry which has led to even more doubts.

That's because in the qualifications section, experience recruiters are looking for says "open world experience a plus".

The listing was posted on Reddit and a number of social media users have been reacting, the vast majority of which are negative, to speculation this could mean the new Battlefield game will have open world elements.

WiHL_CS said: "Please no."

theRATthatsmilesback said: "If it is exclusive to the single player, or somehow like PlanetSide 2 with a massive map... Could be fun. Anything beyond that just terrifies me in the hands of EA."

GucciGangYolo said: "It's gonna suck."

PeineDeMort said: "No. Oh god, please no, no. NOOOOOOO!"

There are some that defended the listing though.

Akella333 said: "A PLUS, it's not a requirement or indicative of any of the games features, and you know why having experience with large maps might be a plus on a Battlefield project????? Oh I don't know... MAYBE BECAUSE USUALLY THE MAPS ARE BIG?? WOW! SHOCKER!"

Charlie_Sierra_ said: "Could be a game mode? 🤞"

