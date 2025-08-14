Battlefield 6 open beta: What's new in weekend 2?

Battlefield 6's open beta is live for the final time ahead of its full release on 10 October and here's everything you need to know that's new in weekend 2.

It's available to all players until Monday (18 August) at 9am BST (4am ET / 1am PT) and a few changes have been made by developers for the second weekend.

On the Battlefield website, an update said: "During Week 2, we're delivering more variety and choice for how you'd like to play with more playlists rotating between multiple different game modes.

"As an example, the All-Out Warfare playlist will include both Breakthrough, Conquest and Rush. The in-game descriptions for each mode will tell you which modes are included in the rotation.

"Rotating through multiple modes within playlists helps us understand what our community enjoys as we shape the launch experience and enables us to keep more fan-favourite modes available at the same time."

There is a new Custom Search option where players can choose their favourite combinations of maps and modes and is available for Open Weapon modes.

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Day 1, Thursday (14 August) Conquest Rush Attack & Defend (Breakthrough, Rush) Close Quarters; fast-paced playlist on smaller maps (Domination, King of the Hill) Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare (Conquest, Breakthrough)

Day 2, Friday (15 August) Conquest Squad Deathmatch Close Quarters; fast-paced playlist on smaller maps (Domination, King of the Hill, Squad Deathmatch) All-Out Warfare; epic battles across expansive maps (Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush) Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare (Conquest, Breakthrough)

Day 3-4, Saturday (16 August) - Sunday (17 August) Conquest Close Quarters; fast-paced playlist on smaller maps (Domination, King of the Hill, Squad Deathmatch). All-Out Warfare; epic battles across expansive maps (Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush) Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare (Conquest, Breakthrough)



This rotation is not planned for launch and is specific for the open beta.

This is the final weekend of the Battlefield 6 open beta before its release on 10 October / Electronic Arts

The beta went live for the first time last weekend and smashed all kinds of records, with a peak player count of more than half a million players at once on Steam alone.



Battlefield 6 set a world record while it was in early access on 7-8 August and that was before it went completely open to all on Saturday (9 August).

Battlefield 6 is going back to its Battlefield 3 roots, an entry in the series which many consider to be peak Battlefield (along with Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 4).



The new game is set two years in the future, in 2027, and a number of major European countries have left NATO to join a new alliance called Pax Armata, leaving the US and its remaining allies to deal with the fallout.

There will be nine playable maps at launch spanning Brooklyn, Egypt, Gibraltar and Tajikistan across modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination, King of the Hill and Escalation.

Portal returns too where players will be able to create their own maps using in-game editing tools.

