Battlefield 6 is finally being revealed by EA - and it's happening very soon

It's finally happening. After confirming a new Battlefield title was in the works at the start of the year, Electronic Arts (EA) is ready to reveal Battlefield 6 to the world - and it's taking place later this week.

EA has confirmed the new game will indeed be called Battlefield 6 and a reveal trailer will premiere on Thursday (24 July) at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT across its official feeds.

EA confirmed this on the official Battlefield social media account but has not provided any further information at this time.

The post simply said: "BATTLEFIELD 6. July 24. Reveal trailer."

When EA confirmed a new Battlefield game was being worked on, Battlefield Labs opened which is an extensive playtesting programme of the new game.

Gamers across the world on different platforms have been able to try the game out with extensive leaks being shared online.

EA recently confirmed in an upcoming open beta, players will have the chance to choose different playlists with signature weapons locked to class or not.

This has been a requested feature for a very long time and it seems to have gone down incredibly well online.

