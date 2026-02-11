Battlefield 6 Season 2 content revealed - but two huge demands are still missing

Battlefield Studios has revealed what to expect in Battlefield 6 Season 2 but there are two key things a lot of fans have spotted are still missing.

Season 2 will start on 17 February after Season 1 was extended so developers could implement further tweaks and changes based on player feedback.

The latest update from Battlefield Studios confirmed there will be a new map called Contaminated, set on the backdrop of a Pax Armata attack on a NATO airbase in the mountains Germany, along with a new limited-time mode when Season 2 starts, with another map and limited-time mode added later on in the season.

There will be tweaks to progression along with improvements to weapon balance, recoil, movement and audio. A gameplay trailer will release on Thursday (12 February).

But on the Battlefield Subreddit thread from Battlefield Studios, a lot of fans have said developers have missed the mark on delivering much-requested bigger maps along with persistent servers.

In the comments, one said: "Persistent servers. Persistent servers. Persistent servers. That's all."

A second agreed: "So... No proper server browser / official servers or persistent lobbies. As someone that actually enjoy the game but from a smaller region (Asia), all these changes about movement, audio, aim, TTK [time-to-kill] etc means ZERO to me since I'll be shooting bots most of the time. Funny thing is, I still can get full servers at Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 but stuck in bot filled lobbies in the best selling Battlefield. Disappointed."

Quoting the section where Battlefield Studios said "there's more variety coming later in the season with a new high-intensity map", a third responded: "My brother in Christ, that's literally almost every map already. Can we get a truly classic Battlefield map / design?"

"LARGE CONQUEST MAPS. PERSISTENT SERVERS," a fourth demanded. "THAT IS LITERALLY ALL WE NEED MOVING FORWARD. DO THIS AND I’LL PLAY THIS GAME FOR YEARS."

A fifth commented: "We're hoping to see persistent lobbies added in the patch notes this Friday, unless EA wants us to enjoy all the great content with bots."

And a sixth added: "Well that basically confirms two maps in Season 2. Really disappointed in that honestly."

