Huge Battlefield 6 'leaks' reveal all the new skins and maps

Battlefield 6 'leaks' keep emerging online and the latest appear to have revealed all of the maps that will be playable in the game as well as all of the skins.



Battlefield 6 was revealed to the world on Thursday (24 July) through a reveal trailer and it went down incredibly well, smashing a Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 YouTube milestone in an hour of it being posted.

There have been a number of leaks about the new Battlefield game ever since Electronic Arts (EA) opened up its Battlefield Labs programme, where gamers from all over the world have been able to try and test the game out across different platforms.

And more have been posted online in the days leading up to the game's multiplayer reveal on Thursday (31 July) which claim to show all the maps and skins that will be available in Battlefield 6 at launch.

One Redditor reposted in the Battlefield Subreddit what appear to be screenshots of operators in the game.

They focus on military patterns and camouflage and at present, it doesn't appear the kind of skins that have been made available in Call of Duty in recent times (think Beavis and Butt-Head for example) will be present.

It seems maps in Battlefield 6 have been leaked in the same Subreddit too. It appears there are 11 new maps and four returning ones, along with a new Battle Royale map.

Starting with the new 11 maps, it's claimed these will be in settings across Brooklyn, California, Cairo, Gibraltar and Tajikistan.

The four remastered maps are claimed to be Downtown, Operation Firestorm, Propaganda and Talah Market.

These claims have come from 1BF Telegram Group which is renowned for its datamining in relation to Battlefield Labs.

As well as the maps mentioned above, it's understood there will be a Battle Royale mode that's known as Battlefield Royale in-game and details about that have been posted online too.

Temporyal, who's considered to be a reliable leaker in the gaming community, claims the new Battle Royale map will be called Lyndon Beach with around nine points of interest and more than 20 smaller points of interest.

The Battlefield dataminer claims "there are scattered hints of a metro system" too however it's also claimed online the Battle Royale mode will not be available at launch.

None of this has been officially confirmed by Electronic Arts.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.