Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the biggest entry into the series of all time, according to developer Treyarch.



The annual instalment of the popular first-person multiplayer shooter has received mostly positive reviews and has gone down incredibly well with players.

In a post on X / Twitter, Treyarch revealed Black Ops 6 ranks in the top spot for the total number of players, hours played and matches within the first 30 days of a Call of Duty title releasing.

"Together you made Black Ops 6 the biggest Call of Duty ever," the developer said.

And to celebrate, Treyarch is following that up with an early double XP weekend, starting Wednesday (27 November) along with three new playlists in Prop Hunt, Stakeout 24/7 and Hardcore Stakeout 24/7.

In the indy100Black Ops 6 review, we said: "Black Ops 6 absolutely nails the combat, especially with the amazing new movement options.

"Set in 1991 after the events of Cold War, Black Ops 6 has an incredible campaign that keeps players guessing at every turn; it's great to see some care and attention go into this mode this year and it's really strong.

"With the movement mechanics and arcade-style combat in Black Ops 6, multiplayer is frantic, fast-paced and a lot of fun.

"Zombies mode is really fun too and it's great to have round-based return; the new maps are great and it's incredibly satisfying reaching later rounds when players are truly tested.

"Minor grievances aside, this is the best Call of Duty for a very long time. 8.5/10."

