How to play 'Call of Duty boyfriend bingo' according to viral TikTok series

There are a number of popular videos shared across social media recently of girlfriends watching their boyfriends watch or do things, and they have a bingo card to see if they can predict what's going to happen.

Loads have been shared across TikTok and Instagram of boyfriends watching football for example, with girlfriends having a bingo card of phrases or things the guy will do, such as get up off the sofa, shout "ref" or celebrate wildly when their team scores a goal.

This has now been extended to video games, specifically Call of Duty, in a viral TikTok series.

TikToker katiedaylida posted a two-and-a-half minute viral video with 2m views of her boyfriend playing the popular multiplayer shooter on PC in which she crosses off phrases and actions as they happen.

The first bingo card has things such as "they're cheating", 'insults friend' and "they're in the spawn" among the 25 or so listed.

@katiedaylida Replying to @Kenzie <3 i corrected my mistake AND won bingo 🤪 @Eric Dupee #fyp #cod #boyfriend #gaming #foryoupage #bingo

Katie didn't quite get enough in the right order in the first video to make a line but has since posted a follow-up which has gone on to get 5.9m views.

It features a slightly tweaked version of the bingo card and this time around, Katie gets a full line.

She shouts "bingo" at the end of the video - her boyfriend realises what's going on and turns around and smiles at her.

The grid Katie won playing CoD Bingo / katiedaylida, TikTok

Katie has gone on to post more videos of her playing Call of Duty bingo on her TikTok - parts three and four are up on her account.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.