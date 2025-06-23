Borderlands 4 is available to preorder and there are three different options for players to choose from digitally - the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and Super Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition includes the base game at £69.99 ($69.99) on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Deluxe Edition, for £89.99 ($99.99), features the base game and the Bounty Pack Bundle.

This bundle features four separate post-launch DLC packs, each with distinct areas, new missions and unique bosses. There are also four Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards, new gear and weapons, four new vehicles, Vault Hunter cosmetics and the Firehawk's Fury Weapon Skin.

Borderlands 4 is now available to preorder across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC / Screenshot from 2K

The Super Deluxe Edition, priced at £119.99 ($129.99), has everything mentioned in the Deluxe Edition - plus the Vault Hunter Pack.

This includes two new Story Packs, each featuring a new Vault Hunter, story and side missions. There are also two new map regions, new gear and weapons, more Vault Hunter cosmetics and new ECHO-4 cosmetics.

It also has the Ornate Order Pack with four Vault Hunter Skins, four Vault Hunter Heads and four Vault Hunter Bodies.

Elsewhere from indy100, Borderlands 4 developers claim the campaign is "meaty" and the game is "naturally" different, plus we've been hands-on with Borderlands 4, check out everything you need to know.

