When is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 actually being released?

There seems to be all sorts of confusion online as to when Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is actually releasing.

Officially, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on 14 November on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. There has been no news of any Early Access period.

However those who have preordered the game through PS Store claim to have a countdown showing release will happen around 10 or 11 November and a Forbes article seemed to claim there will be a 72-hour early access window before being updated to remove it.

So what's actually going on?

A screenshot went viral on X / Twitter over the weekend of someone who preordered Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 through the PS Store showing a countdown timer to the game being playable on what's thought to be 10 or 11 November.

This gave the impression there could be an Early Access period that has yet to be announced. There has also been previous speculation the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 could actually move up.

And the speculation about Early Access was fuelled when a Forbes article claimed there was "72-hour early access" starting 11 November.

It left gamers asking "what's really happening?"

However Activision seems to have made it clear there is no Early Access period and release is still scheduled on all platforms for 14 November.

Details about early access in Forbes' article have since been removed and a new line in it says: "Following a conversation with representatives from Activision, this article has been updated since it was published to ensure accuracy."

CharlieINTEL, who regularly posts about Call of Duty on X / Twitter, posted: "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches on Friday 14 November. There is no early access. There is no change to the release date, an Activision rep has confirmed to us."

But even that's been doubted by Miles Ross, the award winning esports commentator for the Call of Duty League.

He commented: "That's what you guys think."

indy100 has contacted Activision for comment and we will update this article as soon as we know more.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.