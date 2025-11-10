Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date confusion continues with new viral screenshots

Confusion continues around the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 after a number of new screenshots still claim part of the game will be playable days before its official launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on 14 November on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. There will be no Early Access period.

Recently, screenshots went viral from some gamers who preordered Black Ops 7 showing a countdown to the campaign being playable days before its release.

Since then, Call of Duty's official social media account has been adamant the game is releasing then, frequently referencing the game releasing on 14 November.

But more screenshots have since been posted showing the game's campaign is still counting down to be playable on 10 November, causing more confusion on social media.

On X / Twitter, one said: "Activision has confirmed multiple times now that all modes for Black Ops 7 are launching on 14 November. The PS5 campaign pack pre-load says it'll be playable [on] 10 November."

"Anyone else has their Black Ops 7 Campaign preload ready for [10 November] on PS5?" another asked.

A third said: "Uhm Black Ops 7 campaign drops [10 November]!!?!?!"

A fourth spotted the same thing.

And it doesn't seem to just be the case on PlayStation consoles...

As previously mentioned Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 officially releases on 14 November.



