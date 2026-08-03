A much needed update to combat hackers and cheaters that have plagued the PlayStation ports of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 since just after launch has gone live.

Within days of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 going on sale for PS5 and PS4, the shooter has been blighted by cheaters and even worse, by hackers who have been altering the Prestige levels of other players, resulting in some people getting bans because of it.

Iron Galaxy Studios is the developer that has worked on the ports and is handling technical updates on behalf of Treyarch and Activison. The studio has been working on fixes and updates to try and quash these problems.

Now, the official Call of Duty X / Twitter account has shared details of the latest update to combat hackers and cheaters.

The update said: "We've released backend updates to improve match security as we review accounts with incorrect Prestige levels.

"While this work is underway, some players may briefly see an account ban notice when they're removed from a match or session so our systems can correctly apply updated account data.

"This is a byproduct of legacy systems used by older titles and does not necessarily mean enforcement has been taken against the account.

"If you're able to reconnect after receiving this notice, your account has been processed successfully and no further action is required.

"If you're unable to reconnect, your account has been identified for enforcement based on evidence of intentionally obtaining unauthorised Prestige levels or other violations of our Terms of Service, including account manipulation."

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PlayStation ports are available now on PS5 and PS4.



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