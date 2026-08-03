Steam Frame price 'revealed' - it could cost even more than Steam Machine

Steam Frame's price may have been 'revealed' in comments understood to have been made by a renowned insider and if it turns out to be true, it will cost even more than the Steam Machine.

Steam Frame is Valve's upcoming virtual reality headset where VR games and other titles playable through the Steam storefront can be played through the headset. It can be used as a standalone device or connect to a PC or the Steam Machine.

Steam Machine, Valve's console and PC hybrid, recently released with the cheapest option still costing $1,049 (£879 / €1,039); that's for the 512GB model with no controller.

And according to comments understood to have been made by renowned insider Tyler McVicker, the Steam Frame could cost even more than that.

McVicker previously speculated the VR headset would cost in the region of $1,100 but it's claimed speaking on a recent stream, which has since been deleted, he said he now thinks it's "much higher", believing it could actually cost closer to the $1,500 mark.

Before the YouTube video was removed, McVicker's 'comments' were spotted and posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit.

And fans have been having their say in the comments section.

One said: "I love Valve but this is maybe the worst time ever to release new hardware."

"Damn," declared a second. "So what 1,500 maybe?"

A third commented: "It's a damn shame this thing won't have any legs. The Frame is the one product they announced that I'm the most interested in. Valve really got screwed here."

"Welp, guess I still don't need VR," said a fourth. "Maybe someday."

And a fifth added: "DOA. VR is already a tiny niche, no way this'll be successful enough for Valve to give this any kind of support."

Steam Frame's price has not been officially confirmed by Valve and remains speculation until anything is announced.

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