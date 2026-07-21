Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 - Everything we know so far

The countdown to Activision's annual Call of Duty title is on with Modern Warfare 4 releasing in just a few months' time.

Modern Warfare 4 sees the Call of Duty franchise return to the iconic sub-series, with the last entry in the sub-series being Modern Warfare III which released in 2023.



We've since had Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 7 in consecutive years after Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III before that.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

What is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 about?

The official synopsis for the game said: "War erupts on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea launches a full-scale invasion that threatens to destabilise the world.

"A young squad of South Korean soldiers fight to survive on the collapsing front lines, while half a world away a vengeful Captain Price wages a personal war from the shadows as he stays one step ahead of those hunting him.

"Players will be dropped into the trenches in Korea, close-quarters combat in New York City, high-octane chases through Paris, SAS raids in Mumbai and city-wide assaults to reclaim occupied territory."

The game will include campaign, multiplayer and DMZ modes.

Who is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 being developed by?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is being developed by Infinity Ward which is a studio owned by Activision.

Infinity Ward developed the very first two Call of Duty games as well as all of the Modern Warfare titles, except for the recent Modern Warfare III which was developed by Sledgehammer Games.

What platforms can I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be playable on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

It's the first modern title that will not be available on the older generation of consoles, in other words Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will not be playable on PS4 or XBOX One.

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Nintendo Switch 2?

Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will release on Nintendo Switch 2. It will be the first Call of Duty game to release on Nintendo hardware since Call of Duty: Ghosts which released on the Wii-U in 2013.

Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 be on XBOX Game Pass?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will not be on XBOX Game Pass at launch. Players will need to purchase a copy of the game to play it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set on the backdrop of a conflict on the Korean Peninsula led by North Korea / Infinity Ward, Activision

What is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 release date?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 releases on Friday 23 October.

Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 have early access?

Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has early access for those who pre-order the Vault edition. This allows for beta early access and campaign early access starting Friday 16 October.

What versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 are there?

There are two editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4: a standard edition and the Vault edition. The standard edition grants access to the base game.

The Vault edition includes the base game as well as beta early access, campaign early access starting Friday 16 October, a special operator skin, operator packs, a weapon collection, BlackCell for one season and a DMZ deployment bonus.

When can I pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is available to pre-order now on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders opening on 26 August.

When can I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 beta early access?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 closed beta is available for players who pre-order the Vault edition. It's available from 21-25 August. This will not be available on Switch 2.

When can I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 open beta?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 open beta runs from 28 August until 1 September. This will be available on Switch 2.

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