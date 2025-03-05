Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 remake: Everything we know so far

Following a number of leaks and rumours about it, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has officially been announced.

Activision Blizzard confirmed what was known for a while in that both games would be releasing in a bundle, similar to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 which released in 2020.

There is a lot of returning content as well as new additions being included with lots on offer for players to get stuck into.

Here's a look at everything we know about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 so far.

Here's everything we know so far about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 / Screenshot from Activision Blizzard

Is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 a remake or remaster?

Activision Blizzard has confirmed the game has been "remade from the ground up" according to a news release.

Is there new content in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4?

There is a lot of new and returning content in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. There are new skaters, gnarlier tricks, a bigger soundtrack and, for the first time in 10 years, brand new parks.

What parks are in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4?

The game will have all the skate parks from both games as well as new ones which have not been revealed - except for one.

It was teased at the end of the reveal trailer and it's called Waterpark.

What skaters are in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4?



The legendary pro skater roster includes:

Tony Hawk

Bucky Lasek

Steve Caballero

Kareem Campbell

Geoff Rowley

Andrew Reynolds

Elissa Steamer

Chad Muska

Eric Koston

Rodney Mullen

Jamie Thomas

Rune Glifberg

Bob Burnquist

The new skater roster includes:



Rayssa Leal

Chloe Covell

Jamie Foy

Zion Wright

Yuto Horigome

There are more secrets to unlock too, Activision Blizzard has teased.

Waterpark is a new track that has already been teased / Screenshot from Activision Blizzard

What music is in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4?

There are fan favourite songs returning from the original games which include:

'Ace of Spades' by Motorhead

'Amoeba' by Adolescents

'Mass Appeal' by Gang Starr

'96 Quite Bitter Beings' by CKY

'Not the Same' by Bodyjar

'Outta Here' by KRS-One

There are also new tracks that "capture the spirit of modern skate culture" but details of these have not yet been shared.

What modes are in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4?

There is a career mode, cross-platform multiplayer, enhanced creation tools, new game+ and more.

Can I play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 online?

Yes, there is cross-platform multiplayer for up to eight players.

When is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 releasing?

The game releases on July 11 and early access is available on July 8.

Can I pre-order Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4?

The game is now available to pre-order. Anyone who pre-orders any edition of the game will get access to the Foundry Demo in June and the Wireframe Tony Shader at launch.

Up to eight players can play cross platform online at the same time / Screenshot from Activision Blizzard

What is in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions?

Those who pre-order these editions will get the pre-order bonuses stated above and more. Both editions will grant players early access to the game on July 8.

The Digital Deluxe Edition offers exclusive content including Doom Slayer and Revenant characters, in-game skate decks, create-a-skater items, additional music and more.

The Collector's Edition includes everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a limited edition full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck with a printed Tony Hawk autograph.

Can I play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 early?

Only those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Collector's Editions of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will be able to play the game three days early on July 8.

What can I play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 on?

The game will be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC (through Steam, Battle.net and Microsoft Store) and Nintendo Switch.

Is there a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 demo?

There is a demo called Foundry that's releasing in June but players must pre-order the game to access it.

It will be available on all platforms except for Nintendo Switch.

Will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 be on Game Pass?

The game will be on Game Pass day one to those who are subscribed to the Ultimate or PC tiers.

