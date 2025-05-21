Cyberpunk 2077 sequel to feature second city confirms creator

New details about the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 have been revealed by the creator of the series, including that there will be a second city.

A sequel to one of the most critically and commercially successful games of all time (after a very rocky launch which studio CD Projekt Red itself described as "unacceptable") was previously confirmed under the codename Project Orion.

Details about the game have been scarce but series creator Mike Pondsmith revealed key new information speaking at the 2025 Digital Dragons conference in Poland.

Speaking toTVGRY, he said: "Last week, I was wandering around talking to different departments and seeing what they had... I spent a lot of time talking to one of the environment guys and he was explaining how the new place in Orion... Because there's another city we visit and I'm not telling you anymore than that."

But he did go on to share more.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rocky launch in 2020 but CD Projekt Red continued to work on it to make it what it is today / Screenshot from CD Projekt Red

Pondsmith said: "Night City is still there.

"I remember looking and going 'yeah, I understand the feel you're going for and this really does work. It doesn't feel like Blade Runner, it feels more like Chicago gone wrong'."

Chicago has long been speculated by fans as a location that could feature in any Cyberpunk 2077 sequels.

Pondsmith created a tabletop role-playing game in 1988 that Cyberpunk 2077 is based on. He worked with CD Projekt Red on the first game but is not as heavily involved this time around.

Elsewhere from Indy100, a new Lara Croft Tomb Raider game could release within a year according to a new job ad and Stellar Blade 2 details and release date have been confirmed by studio Shift Up.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.