Stellar Blade 2 details and release date confirmed by studio Shift Up

A Stellar Blade sequel has been confirmed in a presentation by studio Shift Up along with an expected release date.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, a recent Shift Up presentation showed the company's financial performance, awards and what it's got planned for the future.

There is a slide called 'IP expansion on its way with high visibility' and Stellar Blade has its own section (alongside plans for Goddess of Victory: Nikke and an unknown title currently known as 'Project Witches').

In the Stellar Blade section, there is a column for 'platform expansion' and next to it, there's another one that's simply called 'sequel' shown to be releasing well before the end of 2027. The chart seemingly shows it could release as soon as next year.

A Stellar Blade sequel has not been officially confirmed by Shift Up or PlayStation but it seems to be firmly in the studio's sights going forward.



