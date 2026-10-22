PS6 LIVE: Memory and storage cost claims point to hefty price tag

A renowned tech insider claims the speculated upcoming PS6 has eye-watering memory and storage costs which points to it having a hefty price tag at launch.

Tech specs, along with info about the speculated PS6 handheld console understood to be called Project Canis, have also been previously 'leaked' by the same insider.

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki recently shared an update on release date and pricing plans for the next-generation PlayStation as anticipation builds.



Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.

ICYMI: PS6 memory and storage cost claims point to hefty price tag A renowned gaming hardware insider claims component costs for the expected upcoming PS6 console are expensive which likely means a high price for the console when it launches. On the NeoGAF forum, KeplerL2 said: "RAM + NAND alone is over $680." The insider also claimed these costs were significantly lower when plans for the console were finalised. There is a shortage of crucial components required in the manufacturing of consoles and gaming PCs, such as RAM and GPU, because of tech giants swallowing up large amounts of supply by building AI data centres. It's why console prices have unprecedentedly risen in price, as they're much more expensive to make because of component costs skyrocketing as demand is vastly outweighing supply, instead of deprecating as the technology gets older. PS6 component costs have not been confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

PS5 system software update ahead of GTA 6 release Sony has released a software update, version 26.07-14.20.00 (or 14.20), for PS5 consoles ahead of the launch of GTA 6. The official patch notes for it from Sony Interactive Entertainment are "we've improved the messages and usability on some screens" but there is speculation there could actually be more to it than that. It's understood PS5 consoles would need to be updated to version 14.10 or later to run GTA 6. There has been unconfirmed speculation that Sony has issued the 1.2GB update because PS5 consoles running 14.10 are recently reported to have been jailbroken. That means the console has been modified to bypass manufacturer's software restrictions. Late last month, a jailbreak that supported all PS5 consoles running firmware from 7.00 through to and including 13.60 was revealed. And amid reports 14.10 has been jailbroken privately, Sony has now released 14.20 - although it's unconfirmed if this is in direct response to the jailbreak reports.

PS6 likely cheaper than XBOX Project Helix A renowned tech insider has claimed the BOM (bill of materials) for the PS6 "is approximately $200 lower than Magnus". Magnus is understood to be the codename for the chip being used in XBOX Project Helix, XBOX's next-gen family of consoles. This points at the expected upcoming PS6 console being cheaper in price than the main console of its rival when the next-gen consoles release. This comes after the same insider said "RAM + NAND alone is over $680" for the PS6, hinting at a high price point for this console anyway. The insider also claimed these costs were significantly lower when plans for the console were finalised. None of this has been officially confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Swelling PS6 component costs likely means expensive console price A renowned gaming hardware insider claims component costs for the expected upcoming PS6 console are expensive which likely means a high price for the console when it launches. On the NeoGAF forum, KeplerL2 said: "RAM + NAND alone is over $680." The insider also claimed these costs were significantly lower when plans for the console were finalised. There is a shortage of crucial components required in the manufacturing of consoles and gaming PCs, such as RAM and GPU, because of tech giants swallowing up large amounts of supply by building AI data centres. It's why console prices have unprecedentedly risen in price, as they're much more expensive to make because of component costs skyrocketing as demand is vastly outweighing supply, instead of deprecating as the technology gets older. PS6 component costs have not been confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony official update on PS6 release date and price Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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