Pokemon announces first permanent physical store outside of Asia

The very first permanent physical Pokemon store to open outside of Asia has been officially confirmed.

In an update on social media, the official Pokemon UK account confirmed a brand new store will open in London by the end of 2029.

There have been loads of pop-up stores and temporary retail activations over the years but the one to open in England's capital will be the first of its kind outside Asia.

When it opens, there will be a "variety of exclusive merchandise and one-of-a-kind experiences", according to a release.

More stores like this are planned to open across the world in the future too.

Gaku Susai, chief product and experience officer at The Pokemon Company International, said: "We are always exploring new opportunities that help us create unique and memorable experiences for our fans.

"This new London store will give visitors the chance to step into the world of Pokemon, whether they're discovering the brand for the first time or have been trainers for years.

"We hope it becomes a place where everyone can come together, feel like part of a community and enjoy the magic of Pokémon in a whole new way."

More details about the permanent London store and future plans will be revealed in due course.

This comes soon after the first expansions from a brand new series in the hit mobile game Pokemon TCG Pocket have been officially revealed, along with brand new types of cards.

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