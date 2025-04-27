How long is Doom: The Dark Ages campaign length?

The campaign length of DOOM: The Dark Ages seems to have been revealed by the game's director.

In a PlayStation blog post, Hugo Martin, creative director at id Software, said: "We gave this everything we had, left no feature unpolished: we have 22 levels of incredible FPS single-player combat; tons of gameplay innovations like the Shield Saw, flail and new crazy guns; and an awesome roller coaster ride of an action story to carry you through to the finish."

In a previous interview with EDGE (via Games Radar), Martin said: "I don't know that you want to play a single DOOM level for two hours.

"You want them to be nice, contained experiences, so around an hour is about the sweet spot. But if you're a completionist, you could certainly extend that."

Adding that together, with DOOM: The Dark Ages having 22 levels and Martin saying "around an hour is about the sweet spot", expect the upcoming game to be around the 22-hour mark on average.

DOOM: The Dark Ages will have 22 levels / Screenshot from Bethesda

Of course, there are different approaches to completing a game, whether that's running through the campaign, completing it 100 per cent or somewhere in between.

DOOM: The Dark Ages will have levels that feature open sections where players are encouraged to explore or they can move the story on if they want to.

DOOM: The Dark Ages releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 15 and will be available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers day one.



