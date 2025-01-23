Xbox Developer Direct LIVE: All the news, reveals and announcements as they happen

Xbox's Developer Direct is back, giving developers themselves the chance to showcase some of the games they've been working on and reveal huge new highly-anticipated details on their titles.

The event will focus on big new titles coming to Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass and PC and will last around 45 minutes.

Xbox already announced some of what will be shown at the event when the first details of it were published.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, along with everything you need to know, with our live blog below.

What will be announced at Xbox Developer Direct? Xbox has already confirmed three of the titles that will be discussed at the event. These are DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How can I watch Xbox Developer Direct? Xbox's Developer Direct starts on January 23 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT with feeds going live in the run up to it. It can be streamed live on official Xbox and Bethesda feeds on YouTube and Twitch, as well as Xbox's Facebook page. An American Sign Language version of it will be broadcast on Twitch too. The show will also be broadcast on Steam, local Xbox and Bethesda channels and on China's BiliBili platform.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.