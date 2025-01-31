Dr Disrespect's former studio Midnight Society posts heartbreaking update

Dr Disrespect's former studio Midnight Society, which he was a co-founder of, has announced it is shutting down completely.

Midnight Society mutually agreed to cut its ties with Dr Disrespect last year after the streamer confirmed he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which he since deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.

Not long after his comeback in September after taking a two month hiatus following the revelations, Dr Disrespect said he would be "right back in" with the studio which was dismissed by the company as a "baseless claim".

Midnight Society was working on a new IP called DEADROP, a free-to-play FPS (first-person shooter) which was due to release in 2024, but this target was missed.

And the studio is now no more, confirming its closure in a statement on social media on Thursday (January 30).

The statement said: "Today we are announcing Midnight Society will be closing its doors after three incredible years, with an amazing team of over 55 developers contributing to our new IP DEADROP.

"We are actively seeking other game studios that would be interested in offering employment opportunities to our talented team members.

"If you know anyone who's hiring, please forward this message to them or DM us for direct intros.

"We express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of our community members and deeply sorry we were unable to reach our ultimate goal."

Dr Disrespect recently slammed "backstabbing" friends following the Twitch ban saga that ran throughout 2024 and after his channel was demonetised on YouTube, he moved over to Rumble, although he still streams on YouTube.

His YouTube channel has since been monetised again which comes as his Rumble figures sharply dropped.

