Dr Disrespect slams 'backstabbing' friends following Twitch ban saga

In an end of year post on social media, Dr Disrespect hit out at "backstabbing" friends following the saga that unfolded through 2024 as to why the popular streamer was banned on Twitch.

Dr Disrespect confirmed he was banned from the streaming platform for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which he has since deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of streamers and companies cut its ties with him, including his own studio Midnight Society, which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself from him even further.

Dr Disrespect took a two-month hiatus and had his YouTube channel demonetised but came back with a fiery stream in September.

It was announced in November he would be moving on to lead Rumble Gaming but he is still broadcasting most of his content on YouTube too.

And in an end of 2024 social media post, Dr Disrespect lashed out at those who have been "backstabbing" him and paid tribute to his loyal fanbase.

He said: "2024 - it's been full of highs, lows, and everything in between.

"A lot of people out there act like your 'friends' until it's no longer convenient for them. And let me tell you, I don't f*** with that... But at the same time, I’m also the type to forgive and forget. And for those that did leave, if you ever want to come back, the Arena will always be wide open.

"You see, I've come to realise that in this industry the only thing that matters is you Champs. The ones who show up day after day, without hesitation, know and understand who their really dealing with. And that's what drives me because I know you know who I am. Someone who's made mistakes but always the first to own 'em, and learn from them.

"2024 may have had its challenges but we've proven time and time again that we're unshakable."

