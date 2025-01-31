Dr Disrespect's YouTube channel gets very surprising update amid Rumble struggles

Dr Disrespect shared an unexpected and surprising update about his YouTube channel amid the struggles he seems to be having on Rumble.

The controversial streamer had his YouTube channel demonetised after he confirmed in June 2024 in a lengthy statement that he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.

He applied for monetisation to be reinstated but was unsuccessful - an appeal in October was rejected too. It was announced in November Dr Disrespect would move to head Rumble Gaming, while still streaming on YouTube as well.

Despite a strong start, recent data showed his average viewers on Rumble dropped by 50 per cent between January 1 and 28 and peaked at just over 7,000 according to data from Streams Charts, reports Dexerto.

But during a recent stream, Dr Disrespect announced his YouTube channel was monetised once more and he would be making changes ahead of his next stream to comply with its policies.

"We've got some f*****g good news today," he told his viewers. "We got some good news today. Monetisation is back.

"We have to regulate certain things regarding donations on YouTube and I'll have everything fixed and cleared up by tomorrow but ladies and gentlemen we got our f*****g YouTube monetisation back.

"What a f*****g weird world, huh? On the day Midnight Society closes, we get monetisation. What a f*****g trip."

He said he would have to make an "official announcement" - and sure enough, he did just that.

According to Kotaku, a YouTube spokesperson said: "Dr Disrespect was previously suspended from the YouTube Partner Program for violations of our Creator Responsibility policies.

"Creators who are suspended from this program can reapply for access and after careful review of the channel's recent activity, we've reinstated it. If there are further violations, we'll take appropriate action."

Just before Dr Disrespect revealed his YouTube monetisation was back, Midnight Society, a studio he co-founded before they mutually decided to part ways following the Twitch revelations, shared a heartbreaking update that it was closing for good.

When reflecting on his tumultuous 2024 in a social media post, Dr Disrespect slammed people he referred to as "backstabbing" friends but said "if you ever want to come back, the Arena will always be wide open".

