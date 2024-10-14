Dr Disrespect Kick deal 'waste of money' says streaming platform co-founder

A co-founder of Kick has ruled out a streaming deal with controversial YouTuber Dr Disrespect, saying it would be a "waste of money" according to a report.

Kick has signed some huge streamers to try and build up a following to rival established sites such as Twitch, including a deal reportedly worth $100 million to have xQc on board.

Kick co-founder Edward Kraven was asked if the streaming platform would consider signing Dr Disrespect as he is still not monetised on YouTube.

But Kraven didn't hold back in saying it's not of interest.

"Making a deal with Dr Disrespect, from a financial and business perspective right now, would make zero sense," he said.

"It would do more harm for Kick and it’d be a waste of money at this point in time is my opinion. Without getting into drama, just looking at it from a business perspective, it'd be a waste of money."

A Kick deal with Dr Disrespect would be a "waste of money" according to Edward Kraven / Dr Disrespect, YouTube

Dr Disrespect previously confirmed he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which has since been deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.

He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut its ties with him, including his own studio Midnight Society, which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself from him even further.

Dr Disrespect claimed in a recent YouTube stream he would "be right back in it" with the studio but Midnight Society described the comment as a "baseless claim" and said it's "not true".

After the messaging minor allegations came to light at the end of June, the streamer reappeared after a two month break in a fiery comeback stream called 'The Truth', now his most watched broadcast on YouTube, on September 6 in which he addressed allegations he had inappropriately messaged a minor on Twitch.

In that, he claimed to use the word 'minor' in his deleted statement and "emphasise" it so it would be picked up.

Part of that statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."

He recently broke down in menacing laughter after seeing Ninja had a content pack in Off the Grid soon after loading up the new game in a recent stream.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.