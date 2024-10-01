Dr Disrespect slammed by Midnight Society for 'baseless claim' of return

Dr Disrespect claimed in a recent YouTube stream he will "be right back in it" with Midnight Society but the studio described the comment as a "baseless claim" and said it's "not true".

The streamer previously confirmed he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which has since been deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.

He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut its ties with him, including his own studio Midnight Society, which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself from him even further.

But when answering viewer questions in a recent stream, Dr Disrespect surprisingly said "just give us some time" and "we'll be right back in it" when speaking about a potential return.

He said: "'Doc, you still have Midnight Society in your bio.' Yeah. I mean that's the two-times' studio, that's the two-times' game, that's my vision for a game.

"Eric and I, we concepted out the original concept years ago, you guys remember that. We talked about it, we created the studio with a few other individuals, we grew the team, yeah, it's still in my bio.

"I've just got a feeling, you know, give it just a little bit more time but we'll be right back in it, we'll be right back in it champs, just give us some time, not a problem."

Dr Disrespect refers to himself as 'two-time' claiming he is a two-time Blockbuster champion in NBA Jam tournaments.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

However a Midnight Society spokesperson told Decrypt his comment about a return is a "baseless claim" and simply "not true".

The spokesperson added: "We amicably parted ways with Dr Disrespect and will always be appreciative of his contributions to the studio. Our focus is shipping Deadrop in 2025."

The streamer recently reappeared after a two month break in a fiery comeback stream called 'The Truth', now his most watched broadcast on YouTube, on September 6 in which he addressed allegations he had inappropriately messaged a minor on Twitch.

In that, he claimed to use the word 'minor' in his deleted statement and "emphasise" it so it would be picked up.

Part of that statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."

Despite the controversies and Dr Disrespect himself taking the hiatus, according to recent data from Streams Charts, he is still the second most popular American streamer in 2024, only behind IShowSpeed, based on the number of hours watched.

He reapplied for his YouTube channel to be monetised again on September 25 and is awaiting a decision.

