Dr Disrespect still thinks he's destined for 'greatness' after career 'stumble'

Dr Disrespect has said in a post on social media he's still "running towards greatness" and that "it's okay to stumble".

The controversial YouTube streamer previously confirmed he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which has since been deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of streamers and companies cut its ties with him, including his own studio Midnight Society, which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself from him even further.

Dr Disrespect claimed in a recent YouTube stream he would "be right back in it" with the studio but Midnight Society described the comment as a "baseless claim" and said it's "not true".

Despite all of the controversies that have surrounded him through 2024, he's now tweeted: "It's okay to stumble... Just make sure you get up and keep running towards greatness. That's what I’m doing. I'm sprinting and nobody's gonna slow me down."

After the messaging minor allegations came to light at the end of June, the streamer reappeared after a two month hiatus in a fiery comeback stream called 'The Truth', now his most watched broadcast on YouTube, on September 6 in which he addressed allegations he had inappropriately messaged a minor on Twitch.

In that, he claimed to use the word 'minor' in his deleted statement and "emphasise" it so it would be picked up.

Part of that statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."

