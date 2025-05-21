The Last of Us Season 3 huge plot details revealed by cast member

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us: Part II and The Last of Us TV show.



Catherine O'Hara, who plays therapist Gail in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us, has revealed a huge detail about the course of Season 3.

Speaking to Variety, O'Hara was asked if she will return in her role for future seasons.

She said: "I don't know. Craig [Mazin, showrunner] did say definitely not this next season. It's the Abby story. Maybe. But I think it was to serve Joel and Ellie."

If this is the case, and Season 3 focuses on Abby, this would make sense given how The Last of Us: Part II plays out.

Kaitlyn Dever plays Abby in The Last of Us / HBO Max

The first portion of the game focuses on Ellie and her three days in Seattle before it unexpectedly flips and then the character has to play through those same three days but from Abby's perspective.

This was a huge shock in the game as Abby's motives for killing Joel were not known at the time and this plays out through this section.

Mazin reportedly said recently a fourth season might be needed to tell the full story of the second game, which would likely mean the entire third season of The Last of Us would focus on Abby's journey.

Season 3 of The Last of Us has already been commissioned but it's not yet known for sure if there will be a fourth.

Elsewhere from Indy100, fans spotted a heartbreaking detail that makes Episode 6 even more emotional and comments from Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann have sparked speculation about The Last of Us: Part III.

