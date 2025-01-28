Elden Ring streamer beats hardest boss with one finger and takes zero hits

An Elden Ring streamer beat the hardest boss fight in the game with just one finger and without taking any hits.

Gloomshadows is a streamer who broadcasts on Twitch and her content includes playing video games with a dance mat or one finger.

She set out to beat all of the base game Elden Ring remembrance bosses with just her index finger.

And Gloomshadows achieved it in style, beating Melania without taking a single hit.

She could barely contain her happiness when she beat Melania, putting her hand to her face and covering a smile that was eventually shown to be grinning from ear to ear.

Gloomshadows has since started streaming herself playing Elden Ring through on console while simultaneously playing the game separately on PC through a dance mat.



Elden Ring is a Soulslike game so completing the game normally is difficult in itself, let alone doing it with just one finger and on a dance mat...



Just ask Kai Cenat who had to get a therapist in to help him get through it.

Streamers have done some pretty impressive things playing through Elden Ring, including one beating the game with just their mind.

