Fallout Season 2 huge tease revealed - and fans have a lot to say

A brand new teaser for Fallout Season 2 has been shared and fans on Reddit have had a lot to say about it.

Season 2 of the hit video game adaptation releases on Prime Video in December and if the new teaser image is anything to go by, this time the cast makes its way to the post-apocalyptic version of Las Vegas called New Vegas, the setting for the game Fallout: New Vegas which released back in 2010.

At the end of Season 1, New Vegas was teased where Hank MacLean was seen approaching it.

The poster shows Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul, Maximus and The Ghoul's dog Dogmeat walking away from the famous 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign where the word 'Las' has been replaced with 'New'.

The first season proved a huge hit and fans can't wait for the second season to release. The new poster was shared in the Fallout Subreddit and fans have had a lot to say in the comments.

"Ah, it looks like they've installed a companion mod," one user commented.

Another said: "Need another trailer."

"Wow, the second season of a show coming out one year after the previous season as opposed to three to four years," a third mused. "What a novel concept."

A fourth said: "If you would have told me a few years ago I'd actually: 1. Get the Fallout TV show; 2. Actually enjoy it; 3. Get to see New Vegas just in an official poster, I would have called you a liar."

And a fifth commented: "Can't wait to see live action Cazadors, I already know they will be completely unsettling considering how they make your screen crawl in the game."

The Fallout series takes place after the events of the games.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.