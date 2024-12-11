Fantasy Premier League mystery chip officially revealed

The Fantasy Premier League mystery chip has officially been revealed - and it's the Assistant Manager chip.

It will be available from FPL Gameweek 24 and allows players to pick a manager in real life for them to score extra points.

The FPL site said: "As well as picking 15 players in your squad, you'll soon be able to pick one of the Premier League's 20 managers to help you earn points."

When the chip is activated, an assistant manager can be chosen for three successive Gameweeks.

They will get six points for each win, three for a draw, two for a clean sheet and one point for every goal. For example, a 2-0 win would be worth 10 points in total (six for the win, two for the clean sheet and two for goals).

But that's not all.

If players pick a manager who faces a club ranked at least five places higher in the Premier League table at the start of the gameweek, there's an extra 10 points for a win or an additional five points for a draw.

This gives players a difficult choice whether to go for a top manager with more of a likelihood to bank points or risk it and try go big.

When a chip is activated, selecting a manager does not cost any transfers.

But after the chip is activated, if a new manager is wanted ahead of the next Gameweek, this will cost the same as switching in a new player.

Also, while the Assistant Manager chip is active, no other chips can be used.

If a manager leaves their club, players who own or bring in that Assistant Manager will still score based on the original club's performance.

The Assistant Manager chip also falls in the three players per club quota, meaning Arne Slot cannot be brought in if players have three Liverpool players in their squad for example.

Each Assistant Manager will have a price that will not fluctuate through the season; these will be announced in due course but range between £0.5m and £1.5m. This will need to be paid for out of existing budgets.

If managers are in double Gameweeks, players have the chance to cash in for double on these, just like they would with players.

Interestingly, FPL has put together a comprehensive list of how many points each manager has scored so far based on this system: Liverpool's Arne Slot is top with 115 points, Bournemouth's Adnoni Iraola is second with 113 and Chelsea's Enzo Maresca and Fulham's Marco Silva are both tied in third on 107.

But crucially, the best performing manager across three Gameweeks so far is Iraola who would have got players 47 points across the weeks the Cherries played Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

That's followed by Newcastle United's Eddie Howe with 39 and Wolves' Gary O'Neil with 35.

