Final Fantasy 9 Remake update from insider on 25th anniversary - and it's not good

A reputable insider has claimed the speculated Final Fantasy 9 Remake "is in trouble and possibly cancelled" on the 25th anniversary of the original game.



Square Enix's beloved Final Fantasy 9 released on 7 July 2000 and the studio is marking its 25th anniversary with a video asking what the game means to players, the title being on sale across a number of platforms and limited edition merch. Some fans in the Final Fantasy Subreddit were hoping for more than this.

Final Fantasy 9 Remake has been rumoured for a long time with insider NateTheHate previously claiming it could launch in 2026 and Square Enix itself seemingly referencing the hype with a social media post a few months ago.



But in a post on the ResetEra forum as the game approached 25-years-old, NateTheHate delivered a blow to those hopeful of the game being remade.

NateTheHate posted: "As of last check it remains in development, to my knowledge; but I need to a do a fresh check and see what a more current status is - as I did hear a month or so ago that it was in trouble and possibly cancelled.

"I only had one source on the cancellation possibility and need to verify the info further."

This was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and fans are in disbelief.

One user said: "When it rains it pours."

"Dear God no," another commented.

A third said: "Can people not make games anymore or."

"Just fell on my knees in Lindblum," a fourth commented.

And a fifth said: "How do you let a (I am assuming) straightforward remake unlike FFVII that will sell guaranteed millions get stuck in dev hell."

However there is still hope among some.

One user said: "They been hyping the 25th anniversary recently, doesn't happen with their other games."

And another commented: "This means it's being revealed in a month."

A remake has not been officially confirmed by Square Enix.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.