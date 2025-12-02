Developers of The First Descendant have revealed a roadmap for the first half of 2026 - and there's one key feature in particular fans can't get enough of.

Season 3 Episode 3 of the free-to-play looter shooter from Nexon will start in February with Episode 4, releasing in May, concluding the Season. Then Season 4 will start at some point in the Summer.

Over the next six months or so, there will be loads of new content including Descendants, dungeons and modes. In Episode 3, Dia will be a brand new playable Descendant and Ultimate Yujin is in the latest December monthly update.

During this time, combat, balance, farming and endgame content will all be refined too.

The 2026 roadmap for The First Descendant / Nexon

"Beyond just adding more content, we're taking community feedback to heart by expanding the best elements of the game and reorganising and rebuilding the core experience to make it more compelling and welcoming for players as the game enters its next phase," said Minseok Joo, creative director of The First Descendant.

"As players re-enter the world of The First Descendant, we hope they will discover a new vision of the game they knew."

And there's one upcoming addition in particular fans can't wait for.

Season 4 will see Ultimate Hailey enter the fray as a playable Descendant. The roadmap was posted into the TheFirstDescendant Subreddit and this is what gamers seem to be looking forward to the most.

One said: "Ultimate Esimo and Ultimate Hailey sweet."

"Ultimate Hailey?! Dammnnn," a second exclaimed. "Well let's hope the ulti exclusive mods can do something as good as Cold Heart."

A third commented: "Dia and Ultimate Hailey... Yea imma keep playing."

Elsewhere, a fourth mused: "Season 3 Episode 3 and Episode 4 lol? Seasons going to last a whole year? I guess they're just renaming Seasons into Episodes now."

And a fifth exclaimed: "Transcendent weapons? Yeah!"

