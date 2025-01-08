'Anyone in favour can do one': Liverpool fans react to Elon Musk takeover links

Elon Musk is unfortunately everywhere at the moment, and his name has now somehow even cropped up in the world of sport.

In an interview with Times Radio, his father, Errol Musk, was asked if his son had an eye on buying Liverpool Football Club.

He said: "I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price."

When asked if his son would want to buy it, Errol Musk said: "Oh, yes. But that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to - so would I."

The Musk family have relatives that live in Liverpool.

Current Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group, have tried to attract more investment into the club in recent years but have said the club is not for sale at this time and no offers have been received.

Liverpool fans have been reacting to the Musk links on his social media platform X / Twitter.

One said: "Anybody that's in favour of Elon Musk buying Liverpool can do one 👍"

Another said: "I don't believe there is a single genuine Liverpool fan that wants Elon Musk anywhere near the club."



"Any Liverpool fan wanting Elon Musk to buy us isn't a Liverpool fan," one said.

Another said: "I don't want Elon Musk anywhere near Liverpool Football Club."

"If you don't understand why locals don't want Musk as the owner of Liverpool FC, you might need to study the background of the club and the city a bit more," one posted.

Another said: "If you want ANYBODY with the last name Musk buying Liverpool Football Club, you ARE NOT a fan. You are PLASTIC."

"He will 100 per cent push for the Super League and potentially destroy the very fabric of English footballing system," one post said.

And another simply said: "Keep Elon Musk far away from Liverpool Football Club."

But not everyone agreed.



One posted: "Why are people against Elon Musk buying Liverpool? Tesla don't even advertise on TV because they don't need to, he's a walking advertisement, the richest man in the world, it's a no-brainer for me, he even has family from Merseyside and we can finally stop acting like a broke club."

The "no brainer" thought was shared by another.

