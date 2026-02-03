Bad Bunny took home the biggest prize of the evening at the 2026 Grammys - and the internet loved his heartwarming reaction to realising he had won.

The Puerto Rican musician became the first Latin artist to win Album of the Year for his sixth studio album Debí Tirar Mas Fotos.

When his name was announced, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) appeared emotional as he broke down at his table, taking a few moments for himself before taking to the stage to accept the award from last year's winner, Harry Styles.

In his acceptance speech, he spoke in Spanish, "Believe me when I tell you that we are much bigger than just 100 by 35,” in reference to Puerto Rico.

“And there is nothing that we cannot achieve. Thank God, thank the academy, thank all the people who have believed in me throughout my entire career.”

The moment Bad Bunny was announced as the Album of the Year winner at the 2026 Grammys CBS/The Recording Academy

He continued: “To all the people who worked on this album, thank you. Mommy, for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico, I love you.”

Then, in English, Oscasio addressed immigrants in a powerful moment amid the Trump administration's controversial crackdown, saying: “I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams.”

He added in Spanish: “To all the people who have lost a loved one and, even so, have had to move forward, and continue with great strength, this award is for you.

“Thank you for so much love, I love you all,” he said. “To all the Latinos in the entire world and to all the artists who came before and who deserved to be on this stage receiving this award, thank you very much.”

Alongside winning the biggest prize, Ocasio also won two other awards - best música urbana album, and best global music performance.

On social media, viewers and fans shared how the artist's emotional reaction was heartwarming to watch and they got emotional themselves.

One person said, "Not being snide when I say that making everybody wait twenty seconds during the biggest moment of your career so you can have a quick cry is tough. Tough as hell."





"The way everyone FLEW out their seats but him oh Bad Bunny you are highly favored," a second person said.





A third person added, "I saw his chest trying to hold the magnitude of the moment for him and I couldn’t help but cry with him."





As some noted how emotional Bad Bunny's reaction was, others noted how it had great reaction meme potential.

One person said, "Unfortunately this really cool authentic moment of raw emotion has been added to my repertoire of reaction vids."









"Unfortunately, this incredibly endearing, sincere moment from Bad Bunny has been added to my reaction video arsenal," a second person wrote.













A third person added, "When you accidentally become important at work."









"Me, when someone doesn’t know Puerto Rico is a part of the US," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person shared, "Me finally owning a home in a walkable neighborhood when I'm too old to walk."













"When you packed up for the day and you hear your boss say 'Oh good you're still here,' another person commented.









Someone else responded, "When my wife tells me I’m right…"

