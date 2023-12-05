Five exciting details you may have missed in the GTA 6 trailer

The GTA VI trailer is here, and we've rounded up the key details you may not have noticed from the first glimpses of the game.

Social media is set to play a huge role in the storyline, with appearances from 'live streams' simulated into the trailer.

However, it's not all new, as classic cars including the Banshee and the Dubsta have been given a makeover and brought back to the franchise once again.

It's not yet known when the game will be released.

