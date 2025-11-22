Xbox prices could increase again claims leaker and gamers have the same worry

Claims have been made by someone understood to be an insider that Xbox Series X/S prices may rise again and gamers have been saying the same thing on social media.

The price of both consoles have already risen twice in 2025, the first coming in May and the second in October.

It's not just Xbox hardware that has seen prices hikes either - Game Pass Ultimate jumped up from $19.99 per month to $29.99 with a number of gamers saying they would not be renewing.

And now Moore's Law Is Dead claims Xbox Series X/S prices could rise yet again.

Claiming there are RAM shortages which could impact Xbox consoles in a recent YouTube video, Moore's Law Is Dead said: "They didn't plan ahead at all apparently.

"If you still want an Xbox, those prices could go up soon or supply could just entirely dry up because multiple sources of mine have apparently been warned by sales reps at Microsoft that this is going to affect the Xbox Series consoles very, very soon. Sooner rather than later."

He went on to claim PlayStation is "not worried about the RAM shortage in the sort-to-mid term".

The claims were reposted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and Redditors have been commenting with their thoughts, with a number saying it might not be just Xbox consoles that are potentially affected.

One said: "I don't see how any console or GPU manufacturer can avoid raising prices again here soon. This is a pretty serious problem for everyone."

"The Xbox wasn't really selling great at $500 and I assume even worse at $650, if it goes $700+ no one in there right mind is going to buy one," a second commented.

A third agreed: "I mean, this is more of an industry issue yeah? Sucks for Microsoft but I'm sure others will eventually be affected, the fact that Valve didn't put a price on the Steam Machine is very telling."

"F*****g AI bulls*** really is ruining every aspect of life, get the s***e in the bin," a fourth said.

And a fifth commented: "Does this mean I can sell my Series X for what I originally paid for it? Let's goo Microsoft!"

To be clear, none of this has been confirmed. Xbox price rises have not been confirmed by Microsoft and this all remains speculation and rumour at this time.

