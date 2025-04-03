The White Lotus season three is coming to an end - and it's set to be a dramatic one.

We've already had seven episodes of the dark comedy, and fans have once again becoming instantly obsessed with the new and returning faces in the series including Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Blackpink's Lisa, and Parker Posey - there's even been an uptake in people learning Thai after watching it.

While season three has been set in Thailand, seasons one and two of the HBO show were set in Hawaii and Sicily respectively (with creators hinting that it'll return to Europe for season four).

But what has happened in the series so far? And how will it end? Well, there's still a lot of potential options for the latter, despite being so far on.

Here's what we know about The White Lotus season three, episode eight, and everything you missed from episode seven...

White Lotus season 3 episode 7 recap: Everything that happened in the latest episode HBO

What happened in episode seven of The White Lotus season three?

All of the characters are still very much on their own side quests at this point of the series, but things are slowly starting to unravel.

Rick (Walton Goggins) has gone to Bangkok with Frank (played by Sam Rockwell, pretending to be a director named Steve) to face off with Sritala and her husband, Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), over the murder of his father.

We then see Rick corner Jim on his own to talk "business" and discreetly pulls out the gun he was given - but will he shoot? Well, it would turn out he can't bring himself to do it. Oh, and he's still ignoring Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), of course.

Meanwhile, Gary (AKA Greg) is throwing a party at his house where most of the other guests including Chelsea can be found, and she confides in Saxon (Sam Nivola) and Lochlan (Patrick Schwarzenegger) about her turbulent relationship.

Saxon then also confronts his own father, Timothy, about this problems at work, and despite it nearly tipping him over the edge a few times, he insists all is well. Following the party, the guilts eats him up and he goes looking for the gun once again, but finds it has disappeared from the drawer.

Belinda is still fearful of her own fate when Gary pulls her to the side for a chat, and just as she's convinced he's worked out who she is, he offers her a $100,000 hush money settlement to keep quiet about Tanya's death and be able to open her own spa.

HBO

Gaitok and Mook (Lisa) finally get to go on their first date, but the hotel security guard is left deflated when he has to tell his crush that he didn't get picked by Pee Lek to be a bodyguard, because he doesn't think someone so gentle-hearted could have a "killer instinct" - a hint perhaps of what could be to come?

The cracks may finally be showing with the powerhouse trio that is Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate, after they break into an argument at dinner over Jaclyn’s one-night stand with Valentin.

It doesn't stop Laurie then hooking up with his friend, Aleksei, who starts raising suspicions when he asks for her to Venmo him $10,000 to send to his family in Russia.

Things are only set to get worse too, as when their paths cross, Gaitok will soon realise that Vlad and Aleksei were the ones that robbed the gift shop earlier in the series, and fans are now left wondering whether this is his opportunity to prove himself to his boss.

There's still a lot of unanswered questions, and with one episode to go, everyone's fate is on the line.

What will happen in the finale of The White Lotus season three?

- YouTube www.youtube.com

There's currently no clear-cut answer to how The White Lotus season three will end, but there's a few theories as to who the killer could be - or more to the point - who gets killed.

The final episode of season 3, “Amor Fati,” airs Sunday, April 6 on Max, and there's been a trailer released hinting at what's to come.





First up, we've got Timothy, who's spent the entire series having visions of killing himself - and now his family. In the trailer he's seen asking Pam about the poisonous fruit outside his villa.

“Locals actually call it the suicide tree...so, don't eat it,” Pam says. But will it be him that eats it? Well, another shot cuts to Saxon's blender, which could suggest that Timothy then goes on to not only take himself down, but his family too.

HBO

While Rick seems to have no motive after finally meeting with Jim, his accomplice, Frank, however, is seen in the finale trailer stabbing a pillow wearing a jacket, thought to be representative of a person. But who could that person be and is it just a fantasy?

Belinda has spent the series fearing Gary (also known as Greg), and now she needs to decide whether to take his hush money over Tanya's death, or stand her ground. Unfortunately, we see her in the trailer looking ready to turn down the deal, which could be a huge mistake. We know what he's capable of, after all.

Gary/Greg appears in another shot of the finale trailer too, looking as suspicious as usual. He's no stranger to a killing, so whether Belinda or Saxon are in his firing line is another question.

However, at the other side of the hotel, Gaitok is already left feeling deflated about not being deemed "man" enough to become a bodyguard, and after discovering that Vlad and Aleksei were involved in the previous hotel gift shop robbery, this could also be his own perfect opportunity to prove himself and get revenge.

We only see one body bag in the trailer, but we have to remember this is The White Lotus after all, and if everyone else makes it out alive, it'll be a real surprise. We're so ready for this one.

Why not read...

Your favourite White Lotus characters are wearing jewellery from this affordable brand

White Lotus criticised by Duke University after 'troubling' appearance in season three

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings