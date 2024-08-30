FPL Gameweek 3: Transfer news, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

The new Premier League season is well underway, along with its accompanying Fantasy Premier League (FPL), and fans are getting back in the swing of things after two entertaining game weeks.

It was a goal fest at Molineux, where Chelsea put six past Wolves in a chaotic game that saw Noni Madueke bag a hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Manchester United lost away to Brighton, Manchester City blew away newly promoted Ipswich 4-1 and Arsenal came through a tough test away at Aston Villa to claim three points.

This is a significant week for FPL, too, as the transfer window closes on Friday (August 30).

Each gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's Indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 3.

FPL transfer news

Man City favourite Ilkay Gundogan has rejoined the club after leaving for Barcelona back in 2023. He's priced at £6.5m in the game.

Two Crystal Palace players have left the club, with Jordan Ayew and Joachim Andersen moving to Leicester and Fulham respectively. They cost £5.4m and £4.5 a piece.

Ipswich have brought in highly-rated English winger Jack Clarke from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee. He costs £5.5 in the game.

Nottingham Forest have brought in David Carmo from FC Porto for €11m, but he's immediately moved to Olympiacos on loan for the season.

Matt O'Riley was courted by a number of Premier League clubs over the summer, but it's now been confirmed that he's moved to Brighton from Celtic for an undisclosed fee. He costs £5.5m in the game.

Arsenal made their third signing of the summer in the form of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. He'll costs £6m. Meanwhile, Fabio Vieira has moved to FC Porto on a season-long loan.

Hannibal Mejbri has joined Burnley from Manchester United, and Brighton have signed Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce. Kadioglu will cost £4.5m.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this will be a comprehensive guide to players who are out for each club at the start of the season in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected, otherwise they are ruled out.

Arsenal - Gabriel Jesus (75 per cent chance of playing), Tomiyasu Takehiro, Kieran Tierney

Aston Villa - Matty Cash (75 per cent chance of playing), Robin Olsen (50 per cent chance of playing), Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara

Bournemouth - Philip Billing (75 per cent chance of playing), Enes Unal, David Brooks, Tyler Adams

Brentford - Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry (25 per cent chance of playing), Josh Dasilva

Brighton - Mats Wieffer (75 per cent chance of playing), Matt O’Riley, Thiago, Solly March

Brighton - Mats Wieffer (75 per cent chance of playing), Matt O’Riley, Thiago, Solly March Chelsea – Romeo Lavia (75 per cent chance of playing)Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou (25 per cent chance of playing), Matheus França de Oliveira

Everton - Nathan Patterson, Jarrad Branthwaite, Youssef Ramalho Chermiti

Fulham – none

Ipswich Town - Wes Burns, George Hirst, Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead

Leicester City - Patson Daka, Jakub Stolarczyk

Liverpool – Curtis Jones (75 per cent chance of playing)

Manchester City - Mateo Kovacic (75 per cent chance of playing), Rodri (25 per cent chance of playing), Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Mason Mount (75 per cent chance of playing), Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Rasmus Højlund

Newcastle United - Joe Willock (50 per cent chance of playing), Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman

Nottingham Forest - Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu, Ross Stewart (50 per cent chance of playing), Kamaldeen Sulemana (50 per cent chance of playing)

Tottenham Hotspur - Dominic Solanke (50 per cent chance of playing), Rodrigo Bentancur (50 per cent chance of playing)

West Ham United - none

Wolves - Saša Kalajdžić, Leon Chiwome, Enso Gonzales

Rodri is one of the big names currently out injured in the Premier League Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Even though it's early in the season, some players have already picked up suspensions or have them carried over from the start of the last campaign.

Chelsea - Reece James

Newcastle United - Fabian Schar

FPL Gameweek 3 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Arsenal v Brighton (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Brentford v Southampton

Everton v Bournemouth

Ipswich v Fulham

Leicester v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Newcastle v Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday 1.30pm)

Manchester United v Liverpool (Sunday, 4pm)

Salah has racked up the joint most points after two game weeks, alongside Erling Haaland Michael Regan/Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 3 picks - Indy100 FPL team update

Noni Madueke has been transferred in for Christopher Nkunku and while this might look like a knee-jerk reaction to Madueke scoring a hat trick and 20 FPL points against Wolves, he had a strong pre-season and the initial selection at the start of the season was close between the two. He provides Chelsea with a goal threat and although he can be inconsistent, it seems he might have a breakout season under Maresca. Madueke will also be on a high after being called up to the England squad for the first time.

The new Chelsea head coach seems to be playing players more in their preferred positions than shoehorning them in and with Cole Palmer surely set to start, Nkunku is best just behind the striker. The front four attackers would likely be Madueke, Palmer, Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson. There are a lot of other £6.5m options but Chelsea has shown when it clicks, it can really click.

The goalkeepers pose a tough choice this week as both Dean Henderson and Alphonse Areola have tough games but Henderson gets the nod as West Ham have Manchester City which is as tough as it gets. This might be contradictory to the point made earlier about Chelsea’s attack but City pose a greater threat to scoring with Erling Haaland and co.

In defence, there’s just the one change as Ezri Konsa comes in for Taylor Harwood-Bellis. This week, Aston Villa have Leicester City away and a team of Villa’s quality should win at the newly promoted side even if they will surely make it difficult for the visitors. There is the potential for Villa to keep a clean sheet in this.

The only change among the midfielders and the strikers is Madueke transferred in for Nkunku. Dominic Solanke is highly unlikely to start yet Indy100 has kept him in just in case, but is fully expecting Morgan Rogers to come off the bench as first substitute. Although his point scoring returns haven’t been there yet in FPL, he seems to be an integral part of this Villa side and hopefully proves to be a bargain at this price point. Harwood-Bellis is the second substitute with Wout Faes third even though he scored last time out.

Indy100's team



Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace, £4.5m (Chelsea A)

Defenders

Andrew Robertson, Liverpool, £6m (Manchester United A)

Dan Burn, Newcastle United, £4.5m (Tottenham Hotspur H)

Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa, £4.5m (Leicester A)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.5m (VC, Manchester United A)

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal, £7.0m (Brighton H))

Noni Madueke, Chelsea, £6.5m (Crystal Palace H)

Emile Smith-Rowe, Fulham, £5.5m (Ipswich A)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.0m (C, West Ham United A)

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United, £8.5m (Tottenham Hotspur H)

Dominic Solanke, Tottenham Hotspur, £7.5m (Newcastle A)

Substitutes

Alphonse Areola, West Ham United, £4.5m (Manchester City H)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.0m (Leicester A)

Wout Faes, Leicester City, £4.0m (Aston Villa H)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.0m (Brentford A)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next FPL gameweek starts with Arsenal v Brighton on Saturday at 12.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, Indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.