FPL Gameweek 34 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

Both ends of the Premier League table could be done and dusted this weekend as a point for Liverpool at home to Spurs would crown them champions and Ipswich Town failing to win at Newcastle United, or West Ham United picking up a point or more at Brighton, would seal the bottom three as well.

Thankfully the race for the Champions League spots, which is the top five for this season, is as tight as ever with four points separating third and seventh.

There's one last major headache for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to contend with in terms of a blank gameweek this time out for Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City. We'll have you covered with our tips on what to do whatever situation you may find yourself in.

Ahead of each FPL Gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.



Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 34.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard was the top scorer in FPL GW33 with a double gameweek score of 24 / Ryan Pierse, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 34 picks - what to think about

After a double gameweek in FPL GW33, GW34 throws up a blank gameweek for Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

A way to cope with this is using some potentially banked transfers to capitalise on players that have easier run-ins on paper. We'll go through the teams that have easier run-ins than others.

FPL advises that to avoid making wholesale changes which could cost a lot of penalty points, any squad that has nine players or more playing is pretty good for a blank gameweek as others are in the same boat.

A reminder the assistant manager chip is available now and managers have a monetary value between £0.5m and £1.5m which players need to budget for.

Going in the order of the Premier League table, Liverpool have a green game at home to Spurs where they can wrap up the title before a run-in with no green fixture. A trip to Chelsea follows before Arsenal visit Anfield.

FPL now has five difficulty rankings of fixtures - dark green (1) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through light green (2), neutral (3), light red (4), and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Arsenal have a blank gameweek with Bournemouth, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Southampton in their final four. A reminder that something to bear in mind is that the Gunners could prioritise the Champions League having reached the semi-finals with games against PSG on April 29 and May 7 and could rotate in the league.

After a blank gameweek, Manchester City have three neutral and one dark green. Nottingham Forest have quite a kind run-in - the Reds have Brentford (H) and Crystal Palace (A) up next before two green games against Leicester City and West Ham United so Chris Wood could be a strong option if he's not in already.

Newcastle United's blistering form was halted by Aston Villa but the Magpies have Ipswich Town up next. Chelsea have the toughest run-in out of any of the teams competing for the top five spots.

Aston Villa have a blank gameweek but then have Fulham, Bournemouth, Spurs and Manchester United in their final four fixtures. Bournemouth are three games unbeaten after a tough spell and have one of every fixture difficulty in their final five.

Fulham travel to Southampton next but do then not have another green gameweek for the rest of the season and Brighton similarly have West Ham United up next before no more green games.

After a trip to Nottingham Forest, Brentford have a kind run-in with two green and two neutral coloured gameweeks, so think Bryan Mbuemo or Yoane Wissa for the final stretch, and Crystal Palace are now winless in four ahead of a blank gameweek and run-in with no more green fixtures.

Everton travel to Chelsea before games against two of the bottom three in their next three. Manchester United have picked up just one point from their last four games but have two neutral and a green in their next three.

Wolves' scintillating form continues, having won five games in a row and face Leicester City next before a trip to Manchester City. Spurs' woeful season continues and they travel to Liverpool next. West Ham United have two green, two neutral and a red fixture in their final five.

Ipswich Town travel to Newcastle United before quite a kind run-in, Leicester City also have a fairly kind run-in with only one red fixture left and Southampton have Fulham and Leicester City in their next two before two red games in their final three.

Both Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa could be strong picks for the rest of the season / Ryan Pierse, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori (25), Tomiyasu Takehiro, Jorginho (25), Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - none

Bournemouth - Ryan Christie, Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal

Brentford - Aaron Hickey (25), Fabio Carvalho, Yunus Konak (75), Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Jan Paul van Hecke (75), Joel Veltman (50), Tariq Lamptey (50), Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio (50), Georginio Rutter, James Milner

Chelsea - Malo Gusto (75), Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu (25)

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure

Everton - James Tarkowski (75), Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Fulham - Emile Smith Rowe (75), Reiss Nelson, Rodrigo Muniz (75)

Ipswich Town - Arijanet Muric, Conor Townsend (75), Omari Hutchinson, Sam Szmodics, Jaden Philogene, Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead (75), Kalvin Phillips, Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool - Joe Gomez

Manchester City - Ederson (25), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Erling Haaland

Manchester United - Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt (25), Jonny Evans (25), Ayden Heaven (75), Amad Diallo, Toby Collyer (25), Joshua Zirkzee

Newcastle United - Lewis Hall, Sven Botman (50), Jamaal Lascelles

Nottingham Forest - Ola Aina (50)

Southampton - Charlie Taylor (25), Albert Gronbaek

Spurs - Radu Dragusin, Son Heung-min (75)

West Ham United - Aaron Wan-Bissaka (75), Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio

Wolves - Jose Sa (75), Sam Johnstone (25), Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima (25), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (75), Hwang Hee-chan (75), Enso Gonzalez, Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Brighton - Joao Pedro

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

Everton - Armando Broja

Ipswich Town - Leif Davis

West Ham United - Evan Ferguson

Brighton's Joao Pedro is suspended after being sent off in their 4-2 loss at Brentford / Richard Heathcote, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 34 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday (April 26) at 3pm BST unless stated otherwise.

Bournemouth v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Brighton v West Ham United

Chelsea v Everton (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Liverpool v Spurs (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Newcastle United v Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest v Brentford (Thursday, 7.30pm)

Southampton v Fulham

Wolves v Leicester City

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next one gets underway on Friday, May 2 with Manchester City v Wolves at 8pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

