FPL Gameweek 35 preview: Every player you need to think about

The final Premier League fixtures are now fully in place with Crystal Palace and Manchester City's Double Gameweek 36 confirmed.

Chelsea and City progressing to the FA Cup final has not had an affect on either club in terms of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweeks as the fixtures have been shuffled to fit in the same Gameweek but on different dates.

With only four Gameweeks to go until the end of the season, be sure to use up any existing Chips you've got saved up between now and the end of the season.

If you've got Triple Captain or Bench Boost chips left, either one looks a good bet for Double Gameweek 36. To note, this was written before the first legs of the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday (30 April).

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Gameweek 35 starts with Leeds United v Burnley kicking off on Friday (1 May) night at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 35.



Best Gameweek 35 goalkeeper picks

Although Crystal Palace have a tricky trip to Bournemouth up next, Dean Henderson (£5.1m) is one to have to your radar with that Double Gameweek on the horizon - although the Eagles do have to play Manchester City in that Gameweek and may be focusing more on the Conference League now.

Looking at this Gameweek specifically, Brighton's Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) could be a decent option. The Seagulls are on fire at the moment, sitting sixth in the table and they visit a Newcastle United side in freefall with a home game the following week against Wolves.

And with Leeds United taking on Burnley at home, Karl Darlow (£3.9m) is an option although the Clarets have parted ways with Scott Parker with Michael Jackson appointed as interim manager (as I'm sure you'll be aware if you've seen all the memes on social media).

Best Gameweek 35 defender picks

With Arsenal hosting Fulham, Gabriel (£7.2m) continues to be a strong option with the potential to return at both ends of the pitch.

A Double Gameweek on the horizon makes Manchester City defensive assets very attractive right now and Nico O'Reilly (£5.1m) is arguably the best pick of them all due to his form and playing further up the pitch in midfield. City travel to Everton this weekend.

Similarly, Crystal Palace assets are ones to consider and Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m) is the Eagles' top scoring FPL player since Marc Guehi left for Manchester City.

Again, with Brighton having Newcastle United and Wolves up next, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m) remains a strong pick. He's Brighton's top FPL scorer so far this season.

And Leeds United against Burnley makes Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) a strong budget option who could get a clean sheet.

Best Gameweek 35 midfielder picks

Once again, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) continues to do what he does with another assist last time out in the win against Brentford. The Red Devils may have Liverpool up next but don't bet against Fernandes playing a starring role.

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki (£6.5m) is arguably still the best route into City's midfield at the moment due to his form and creative potential in the number 10 role.

He's the form player of the Premier League right now and quite a few managers will be thinking about bringing in Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m) after earning a staggering 33 points in the last two Gameweeks. However Nottingham Forest face Chelsea with a Europa League semi-final against Aston Villa either side of that so there is a chance he could be rotated.

Speaking of Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) might be one to consider. He was influential as the Blues beat Leeds United last weekend in an FA Cup semi-final following the departure of Liam Rosenior.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) is one to consider too with Villa hosting Spurs at the weekend - but again Villa may rest and rotate with Champions League football next season all but secured and the Europa League semi-finals to think about.

Best Gameweek 35 forward picks

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.5m) is firing himself back up towards the top forwards FPL managers need to think about having scored in back-to-back league games for the first time since February and with a Double Gameweek on the horizon where City play at home twice.

With Spurs at home and a trip to Burnley after that, Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) needs to be considered. He may not be finding the net but West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) is proving a strong pick having got two assists last time out in the win against Everton.

Chelsea's Joao Pedro (£7.5m) played almost the full match against Leeds United in the FA Cup and looked more towards his lively best again. He may recapture some of that scintillating form from earlier in the season.

And Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) is one to think about with Burnley at home up next.

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