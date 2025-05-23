FPL Gameweek 38 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

So this is it - the final gameweek of a long Premier League season is here and while the title and relegation spots have been known for a long time, the Champions League spots are still all up for grabs.

Just three points separate third placed Manchester City and seventh placed Nottingham Forest. Wins for City, Newcastle United and Chelsea on the final day would see them guarantee qualification whereas wins for Villa and Forest would still see them relying on other results to go their way.

There's still all to play for in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as a strong final gameweek could make all the different for managers.

Ahead of each FPL Gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.



Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 38.

FPL gameweek 38 picks - what to think about

Here we go then, for one last time this season. The final gameweek is here - if there are any outstanding chips, be sure to play them to capitalise and get as many points as possible.

Looking at the top of the Premier League and working down, Liverpool host Crystal Palace; the Reds have not won in their last three and Palace will still be on a high from their FA Cup win. Mohamed Salah has not been in the best of form of late and could prove a risk as captain.

Arsenal, who have already secured Champions League football, travel to Southampton. David Raya could be a good option in the net, especially given Southampton's woeful form in front of goal, or Bukayo Saka going forward. Then the intense Champions League race comes below that.

Manchester City travel to Fulham on the final day and that is by no means an easy fixture. Fulham have played better against the so-called bigger teams this season.

Newcastle United, who lost to Arsenal last time out, host Everton. It could be a good time for the Magpies to play the Toffees after Everton said an emotional goodbye to Goodison Park last weekend. Alexander Isak's fitness is not guaranteed but Anthony Gordon could be a good alternative.

Then, the big one. Arguably one of the biggest single Premier League games in recent memory. Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in what could be a straight shootout for Champions League football. A draw probably does neither team any good. A Forest win would rely on results elsewhere for the Reds to secure top European football. It's in Chelsea's own hands however - a win, and they're almost certainly in.

Aston Villa's goal difference is inferior by 11 to Chelsea. Villa travel to Manchester United and will need to hope one of the teams immediately above them slip up. Given United played the Europa League final midweek, Villa assets could be strong, such as Emi Martinez, Morgan Rogers or Ollie Watkins.

Brighton travel to Europa League winners Spurs, who may still be in party mode following their win in Bilbao. Karou Mitoma could be an option.

Brentford travel to Wolves on the final day. The Bees have been in good form but lost at home to Fulham last time out. Wolves have lost their last three in a row after an impressive run of form saw them secure their Premier League status and rocket up the table.

Bournemouth host Leicester City in their final game, so Milos Kerkez and Evanilson could be strong options, and Ipswich Town host West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen has been in fine form for the Hammers and could be a strong pick here.

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - Youri Tielemans (25)

Bournemouth - Dango Ouattara, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal

Brentford - Michael Kayode (75), Aaron Hickey (75), Vitaly Janelt, Fabio Carvalho, Josh Dasilva

Brighton - Jason Steele (75), Tariq Lamptey (75), Ferdi Kadioglu, Georginio Rutter, Solly March, James Milner

Chelsea - Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman

Crystal Palace - Marc Guehi (75), Chadi Riad, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure

Everton - James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite (75), Seamus Coleman (75), Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala

Fulham - Timothee Castagne, Reiss Nelson, Harrison Reed, Rodrigo Muniz

Ipswich Town - Arijanet Muric, Cameron Burgess (75), Conor Townsend (50), Sam Szmodics (50), Jaden Philogene, Wes Burns, Kalvin Phillips, Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Mads Hermansen, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool - Alexis Mac Allister

Manchester City - John Stones

Manchester United - Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt (25)

Newcastle United - Lewis Hall, Kieran Trippier (50), Matt Targett (50), Joelinton, Alexander Isak (75)

Nottingham Forest - Taiwo Awoniyi

Southampton - Jan Bednarek (75), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (75), Kyle Walker-Peters (50)

Spurs - Radu Dragusin, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall, Dane Scarlett

West Ham United - Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio

Wolves - Sam Johnstone, Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez, Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Aston Villa - Marcus Rashford

Bournemouth - Lewis Cook

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson

Manchester City - Mateo Kovacic

FPL gameweek 38 fixtures

These fixtures all kick-off on Sunday (May 25) at 4pm BST unless stated otherwise.

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Fulham v Manchester City

Ipswich Town v West Ham United

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Brentford

