FPL Gameweek 4: Transfer news, injuries, suspensions, fixtures and picks

After what feels like a bit of a stop-start opening to the new Premier League season, with an international break after just three games, PL action is back this weekend and, of course, that means Fantasy Premier League (FPL) returns too.

Managers haven't forgotten about FPL during this time though - at the time of writing, almost 650,000 wildcard chips have been played.

September is where the season starts to get really busy for a number of clubs as European competition returns, the league cup continues and of course there are the Premier League fixtures to think about, so FPL players have a lot to consider.

Each gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our own FPL picks and transfers too.

Here's Indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 5.

FPL transfer news

The last FPL piece was written on August 29, the eve of Premier League transfer deadline day, and there are quite a few key transfers to catch up on.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga signed a contract extension at Chelsea but then joined Bournemouth on loan for the season and featured for the Cherries straight away - he's priced at £4.5m.

Federico Chiesa completed a switch from Juventus to Liverpool and is priced in the game at £7.0m.

Looking at deadline day permanent deals, midfielder Manuel Ugarte signed for Manchester United from PSG and will cost £5.0m in FPL.

There were a number of players who moved abroad from the Premier League and will no longer score points in FPL - these include Ivan Toney from Brentford, Scott McTominay from Manchester United, Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur and Billy Gilmour from Brighton.

Aaron Ramsdale signed for Southampton from Arsenal on a permanent deal and has already featured for the Saints, his price is £4.4m.

Eddie Nketiah was another player to leave Arsenal on deadline day, signing for Crystal Palace; he's priced in FPL at £5.9m.

Crystal Palace sold Sam Johnstone to Wolves and his price in the game is £4.4m.

Deadline day loans now and Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard completed a loan move to Leicester City and remains at £5.4m.

One to keep an eye on with his set pieces could be James Ward-Prowse who has joined Nottingham Forest on loan from West Ham United for the rest of the season, priced at £6.3m.

Sticking at the City Ground, Forest loaned goalkeeper Matt Turner to Crystal Palace for the season and he's priced at £4.0m.

Raheem Sterling completed a sensational deadline day move to Arsenal from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season, priced in FPL at £6.8m.

And one player coming in on loan at Stamford Bridge was Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, his price is £6.3m.

Reiss Nelson completed a loan switch from Arsenal to Fulham and costs £5.0m.

Neal Maupay has left Everton, meaning he will no longer score any FPL points, after completing a loan move to Marseille.

Two more players left Chelsea on loan - Trevor Chalobah joined Crystal Palace (£4.4m) and Armando Broja (£5.5m) is at Everton for the rest of the campaign.

Although the Premier League window shut on August 30, some transfer windows across the world remained open, and further deals have been done.

Leander Dendoncker left Aston Villa for Anderlecht and Daniel Podence signed for Al-Shabab from Wolves.

Raheem Sterling signed for Arsenal on a season-long loan from Chelsea on deadline day Stuart MacFarlane, Arsenal FC via Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this will be a comprehensive guide to players who are out for each club at the start of the season in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected, otherwise they are ruled out.

Arsenal - Riccardo Calafiori (75 per cent chance of playing), Kieran Tierney, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Martin Odegaard (25 per cent chance of playing), Mikel Merino, Gabriel Jesus (50 per cent chance of playing)

Aston Villa - Matty Cash (75 per cent chance of playing), Diego Carlos (50 per cent chance of playing), Tyrone Mings (50 per cent chance of playing), Leon Bailey (50 per cent chance of playing), Boubacar Kamara (50 per cent chance of playing), Jaden Philogene (75 per cent chance of playing), Ollie Watkins (75 per cent chance of playing)

Bournemouth - Philip Billing (75 per cent chance of playing), Tyler Adams, David Brooks (50 per cent chance of playing) , Enes Unal (50 per cent chance of playing)

, Enes Unal (50 per cent chance of playing) Brentford - Kristoffer Ajer (75 per cent chance of playing), Rico Henry (50 per cent chance of playing), Aaron Hickey, Matthias Jensen (75 per cent chance of playing), Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Joel Weltman (75 per cent chance of playing), Ferdi Kadioglu, (75 per cent chance of playing), Mats Weiffer (50 per cent chance of playing), James Milner (75 per cent chance of playing), Solly March (50 per cent chance of playing), Brajan Gruda (50 per cent chance of playing), Matt O’Riley

Brighton - Joel Weltman (75 per cent chance of playing), Ferdi Kadioglu, (75 per cent chance of playing), Mats Weiffer (50 per cent chance of playing), James Milner (75 per cent chance of playing), Solly March (50 per cent chance of playing), Brajan Gruda (50 per cent chance of playing), Matt O’Riley Chelsea - Malo Gusto (75 per cent chance of playing), Reece James (50 per cent chance of playing), Cole Palmer (75 per cent chance of playing), Romeo Lavia (50 per cent chance of playing), Omari Kellyman (25 per cent chance of playing)

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou, Adam Wharton (75 per cent chance of playing), Matheus Franca

Everton - Seamus Coleman (75 per cent chance of playing), Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Armando Borja (25 per cent chance of playing), Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - none

Ipswich Town - Harry Clarke, Omari Hutchinson (75 per cent chance of playing), Nathan Broadhead (50 per cent chance of playing, Wes Burns, George Hirst,

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Patson Daka

Liverpool - Harvey Elliott (25 per cent chance of playing), Curtis Jones (50 per cent chance of playing)

Manchester City - Nathan Ake (50 per cent chance of playing), Savinho (75 per cent chance of playing), Phil Foden (75 per cent chance of playing), Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia , Luke Shaw (75 per cent chance of playing), Leny Yoro, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund (50 per cent chance of playing)

, Luke Shaw (75 per cent chance of playing), Leny Yoro, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund (50 per cent chance of playing) Newcastle United - Emil Krafth (75 per cent chance of playing), Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock (50 per cent chance of playing), Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson (50 per cent chance of playing)

Nottingham Forest - Willy Boly (75 per cent chance of playing), Danilo

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu, Kamaldeen Sulemana (50 per cent chance of playing), Ross Stewart (50 per cent chance of playing)

Tottenham Hotspur - Micky van de Ven (75 per cent chance of playing), Dominic Solanke (50 per cent chance of playing), Richarlison

West Ham United - Aaron Cresswell (25 per cent chance of playing), Niclas Fullkrug (75 per cent chance of playing)

Wolves - Rayan Ait-Nouri (75 per cent chance of playing), Yerson Mosquera (75 per cent chance of playing), Mario Lemina (75 per cent chance of playing), Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzales, Sasa Kalajdzic

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard could be set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury while on international duty for Norway / Adam Davy, PA Wire

FPL suspensions

Even though it's early in the season, some players have already picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Arsenal - Declan Rice

Bournemouth - Kepa Arrizabalaga (ineligible)

Leicester City - Odsonne Edouard (ineligible)

FPL Gameweek 4 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday at 3pm unless stated.

Aston Villa v Everton (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Bournemouth v Chelsea (Saturday, 8pm)

Brighton v Ipswich Town

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Fulham v West Ham United

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Manchester City v Brentford

Southampton v Manchester United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

Wolves v Newcastle United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal on Sunday in what's sure to be a fire North London derby George Wood, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 4 picks - Indy100 FPL team update

With an international break comes the temptation of switching everything up and cashing in on players performing well so far, however Indy100 had targeted the start of Gameweek 6 to use the Wildcard and that's something that will be stuck to.

This has been targeted as this is when Arsenal's run of fixtures becomes a lot easier and is directly after the crunch clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.

As the current squad is light on quality Arsenal players, this is what's planned to be addressed.

The two must-haves so far this season have been Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah and as both of these players have been in Indy100's team, since the start, along with Andy Robertson as part of the only defence yet to concede in the Premier League, this offers a little more time to see how new players at new clubs will be integrated.

Although there has been the international break, the current squad will not have a free transfer used, Haaland will remain the captain and the starting lineup will have just the one change, with Morgan Rogers coming in for Gabriel Martinelli.

Dominic Solanke is understood to have almost managed to feature in the last gameweek so there is hope he will return after the international break, despite FPL having him at 25 per cent chance of playing at the time of writing.

Indy100's team



Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace, £4.5m (Leicester City H)

Defenders

Andrew Robertson, Liverpool, £6m (Nottingham Forest H)

Dan Burn, Newcastle United, £4.5m (Wolves A)

Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa, £4.5m (Everton H)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, £12.7m (VC, Nottingham Forest H)

Noni Madueke, Chelsea, £6.6m (Bournemouth A)

Emile Smith-Rowe, Fulham, £5.6m (West Ham United H)

Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa, £5.1m (Leicester A)

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City, £15.2m (C, Brentford H)

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United, £8.5m (Wolves A)

Dominic Solanke, Tottenham Hotspur, £7.5m (Arsenal H)

Substitutes

Alphonse Areola, West Ham United, £4.5m (Manchester City H)

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal, £6.9m (Tottenham Hotspur A)

Wout Faes, Leicester City, £4.1m (Aston Villa H)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Southampton, £4.0m (Brentford A)

This is not set in stone ahead of the FPL gameweek starting.

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next FPL gameweek starts with West Ham United v Chelsea on Saturday, September 21 at 12.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, Indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

